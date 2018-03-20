Fresno doctor answers burning question: Why do you keep us waiting so long?

A recent letter to The Bee brought up an often-heard complaint about the long wait in some doctors’ offices. I can sympathize; I once waited 45 minutes for an 8 a.m. appointment for my son. I was not happy. As the letter writer put it, my time is valuable too!
There is seldom a good reason for forcing patients to re-read the October 2012 issue of Trailer Life magazine while they are waiting for the first appointment of the day.
There are a few important exceptions, like when your cardiologist is resuscitating a heart attack victim, or your obstetrician is out delivering a baby, or the doctor's daughter just had a baby. But these should be exception and not the rule.
Waiting times for appointments later in the day, unfortunately, are often longer. Some of that is unavoidable- -the “waiting room” didn’t get that name by pure chance.
Medical care is inherently unpredictable, and we physicians are often dealing with life-threatening problems that demand immediate attention.
If, at the end of your next doctor visit, you happen to mention that you’ve been having some chest tightness and shortness of breath when you take out the garbage, you would not want your physician to glance at his or her watch and say, “Oh, I’m sorry, but our time is up. But I’ll be sure to investigate this thoroughly at next month’s appointment!”
That being said, some of us physicians run consistently and predictably behind schedule. We could and should take some steps to improve this situation. We might need to be more realistic about how many patients we can see in a day, and schedule patients accordingly.
By seeing fewer patients but for longer appointments, both doctor and patient could take their eyes off the clock and have more fruitful interactions. In addition, we and our staff could be more proactive about notifying patients when waiting times are long, and give them the option of rescheduling.
We patients (yes, we physicians are sometimes patients, too) can exacerbate the waiting problem when we come in with a laundry list of complaints, and expect to have them all addressed in 10-15 minutes. Physicians are caring and thorough people, and some of us might try to address everything on that list – at the expense of staying on time.
▪ Unless it is an annual checkup, patients should try to choose one or two of their most important problems and focus on those.
▪ Patients can also help a doctor stay on schedule by arriving on time and being well-prepared for their appointments.
▪ A well-prepared patient comes in with a clearly written list of all medications, including their strength and how often they are taken – or they bring the actual bottles of pills.
▪ He or she is prepared to describe when their symptoms started, what makes them worse, what makes them better, and what they have already tried to alleviate their symptoms.
▪ Also, some of my patients come to their appointments equipped with a novel – just in case. I try not let them get too far in their reading.
By the way, preparing for a doctor visit does not mean randomly Googling your symptoms and seeing what comes up. It not just scary; you also have to avoid being taken in by snake-oil salesmen who hawk their wares on the internet, magazines, and even daily newspapers.
Having an “M.D.” or “D.O.” after a person’s name does not automatically mean that what they’re promoting is truly as advertised. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true.
The most reliable sources of medical information – outside of your physician’s office – are websites sponsored by university medical centers (www.MayoClinic.org), and the U.S. government (http://www.MayoClinic.org). I also find www.WebMD.com to be a reliable source of information.
Waiting for what seems like forever to see your doctor can be a real pain. We physicians “get” that, and most of us do our best to stay on schedule. Thank you for being a patient patient.
Don Gaede, M.D., practices internal medicine and vascular medicine in Fresno. He is the editor of Fresno-Madera Medical Society’s magazine, Central Valley Physician.
