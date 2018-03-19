4 reasons teens moved mountains on school safety when adults failed

In a Feb. 25 Bee op-ed, “Drip, drip, drip and Donald Trump,” I argued that once people take a public stand – their opinion of Donald Trump, for example – they do everything in their power to convince themselves they’re right.
This leads them to become enmeshed in social circles (news feeds, social media, friends) that share their beliefs and, with time, they become so enmeshed in these echo chambers that opinions and truth become indistinguishable.
This is normal behavior – not necessarily healthy, but normal (as in the norm) – and why, when it comes to Donald Trump, our country is becoming more rabidly divided as time goes on.
Does this mean we should all just pack up and go to the beach? Not at all. Something else we have learned in social psychology is that the same psychological forces that bring out the worst in people are capable of bringing out their best.
We have seen a remarkable example of this psychological jiu jitsu in the shifts in attitudes toward gun control following the latest horrific mass shooting, this one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month.
It is difficult to think of a social issue that has been more resistant to change than gun control. Virtually no new legislation has been passed either in Congress or in the vast majority of state legislatures in more than two decades. The National Rifle Association-driven stonewall has seemingly grown stronger with each passing tragedy.
That is, until a group of Parkland teenagers stepped in.
First, there were their calls for a nationwide “March for Our Lives” (to be held Saturday) which appears destined to be the largest-ever demonstration in support of stricter gun policies. Soon after, for the first time ever, a major corporation – First Omaha National Bank announced they were severing ties with the NRA.
Their pronouncement was quickly matched by more than a dozen prominent organizations including banks, airlines, car rental services, hotels and software companies.
The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, a major gun outlet, announced a storewide ban on sales of assault-style weapons and on all guns to anyone under 21, and pleaded with lawmakers to immediately pass tougher gun laws.
Walmart, another major outlet, made a similar pledge later the same day. Surveys taken a week later showed widespread increases in consumers’ favorability ratings toward both companies.
Most importantly, cracks are opening in the legislative blockade. Last week the Republican-controlled Florida legislature passed a sweeping gun control bill – a vote that would have been unimaginable three weeks earlier.
This snowball effect is exactly what we – social psychologists, at least – would have predicted.
The first one to break ranks is a rebel. The second to cross the line creates the safety of a team.
Three starts feeling like a crowd. Membership pyramids each step of the way until pretty soon the norm – as in normalcy – shifts.
At some point, there’s more social pressure to join than to remain on the sidelines. Companies like Apple, Amazon and FedEx that have not cut ties with the NRA have been threatened with consumer boycotts. Pro-gun legislators in Florida were compelled to re-evaluate their positions.
And so, a movement is born. It is driven by normal psychology: the power of conformity, social proof, safety in numbers and the never-to-be-underestimated team mentality of an in-group.
But there is another element in this sequence that transcended normalcy: the students who ignited the process. How, one wonders, could a handful of non-assuming teenagers move mountains where so many before them had failed to make a dent?
▪ They stepped in at the right time. Support for gun control has been steadily building over the past several years to the point where 66 percent of U.S. adults now say they favor stricter gun control laws according to a post-Parkland Quinnipiac University survey. There was readiness for a fresh offensive.
▪ The students slipped under the barrier of political labels. If the same words had been recited at a Democratic rally, they’d have been tuned out by non-Democrats. But the Parkland students confronted their audience from a position that flew under the radar of political ideology: They were victims of an indescribably horrific event who wanted to prevent similar shootings in the future.
They then presented a clear and specific message with concrete goals – the passage of specific legislation – that never exceeded the boundaries of that position. It was difficult to tune these teenagers out. The same doors that had been closed for so long were opened to them.
▪ The students were remarkably well-prepared. The poised, articulate spokespeople we saw on national television turned out to have had intensive training and experience in the art of debate. And, by an even more remarkable coincidence, gun control had been one of their recent debate topics. They were ready to take on the pros.
▪ The students showed enormous courage. There is a wonderful scene from the show “30 Rock” where Alec Baldwin tells Tina Fey, “Don’t ever say you’re just you because you are better than you.” The Parkland students have shown what it means to rise above oneself.
The movement they created may have followed a predictable path, but the students themselves clearly did not. This wasn’t a high school debate tournament. The prospect of facing the unknown, on a national stage, required enormous courage.
Yet these teenagers – some of whom are too young to vote – stared down the fears, inertia and all else that sucks us into our comfort zones in order to achieve something bigger than themselves. They defied their default settings and, in doing so, have reminded us that ordinary people are capable of extraordinary acts.
Robert Levine is a professor emeritus of psychology at Fresno State. He is author of the recent book, “Stranger in the Mirror: The Scientific Search for the Self, ” published by The Press at California State University, Fresno. Connect with him at robertle@csufresno.edu or 559-801- 8084.
