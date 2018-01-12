What’s your word of the year? I choose ‘wonder’

On New Year’s Day, as our family was driving home in the evening from visiting family in Valencia, we watched an incandescent, full moon rising over the silhouette of mountains. She moved in a slow waltz to the center of the cobalt sky like it was her dance floor.
My girls were squealing in the back seat, “I want to see! I want to see!”
I tried to take a picture out of the window, but it didn’t do the scene justice. We had to behold this marvelous sight with our own eyes. This breathtaking moon was a reminder to me of our God who created the heavens and the earth full of so much beauty and intricacy.
My husband and I got to talking about words. He said he wanted to join me this year in choosing a word theme. I was surprised by his interest and excited to embark on this year’s word journey together.
Every year I choose one word to embody my year. I commit to studying, following, contemplating, praying over and dwelling on that one word as my focus for the year. Choosing one word has become a movement – not just among my friends but people all over the globe.
Choosing a word theme is kind of a big deal for me. In fact, the two Bible studies I published this year grew out of my experiences following the words “glory” and “flourish.” This will be my sixth year gathering with friends for a special Word Party, where we reflect on our words from last year and reveal our new words.
We had to schedule our party for later in January but we are still committed to sharing and praying over these words together.
The word my husband, Shawn, had on his heart was “wonder.”
As soon as he said it, my heart leaped. That was it! Was it any wonder that this word had already been bubbling up in my heart for the last few months?
My 2017 word was “behold.” I discovered along the way that much of “beholding” is having a sense of wonder about God and his creation. It’s taking time to stop and notice the brilliant colors of a sunset sashaying across the sky. It’s having a sense of curiosity about the world, its creatures and even our relationships. It’s tracing God’s handiwork in all things.
God took me on a journey back to Haiti, where I used to help operate a nonprofit, to learn to behold in 2017. He used nature and an opportunity to share my story of grief with Haitian women as a way to reveal His glory to me. He showed me the wonder of serving Him. All these themes are woven together for me.
This year I’m praying for “pixie dust,” as Author Margaret Feinberg calls it in her book “Wonderstruck.” I want this year to be overflowing with a sense of wonderment as we experience God in new ways. I want to live with holy anticipation.
Shawn and I talked about our goals and desires for this year. We want to spend more time outdoors exploring as a family. This means more trips to the ocean and mountains, and more trail runs for me. We want to read the Bible together and discover more about the wonders and miracles Jesus performed.
We want to spend time marveling together as a family and recounting the stories of his provision. This is something we will do to honor my late husband and his legacy. He loved to tell the stories of God’s faithfulness.
I am extending an invitation to you to join me on this wonder-full journey this year. Maybe you are starting off the year tired. All the busyness of the holidays and the traditions and the company has worn you down. Maybe taking care of sick kids or navigating tension among family members has left you feeling parched. Maybe you feel like you missed out on the quiet, reflective part of Christmas.
It’s never too late to begin, friend.
Let’s ask this question together: How can we enter 2018 with a sense of wonder?
We recently saw the movie “Wonder” and started reading the book. One of my favorite quotes from the movie says: “It’s what you’ve done with your time, how you’ve chosen to spend your days, and whom you’ve touched this year. That, to me, is the greatest measure of success.”
I’m choosing to live a life of wonder this year. Won’t you join me?
Dorina Lazo Gilmore is a published author, speaker, and blogger. After her husband’s death to cancer in 2014, Gilmore devotes her time to writing for and encouraging people who are navigating grief. She recently published “Glory Chasers” and “Flourishing Together,” which include her personal story. She lives in Fresno with her new husband and three daughters. Connect with her at www.DorinaGilmore.com or on Instagram @DorinaGilmore.
