4,000 mourners leave love notes at Clovis ‘Blue Christmas’ house

Faith Hopkinsof Clovis puts a message in a box at Lori Clanton's home in the Cindy Lane neighborhood of Clovis in 2015. At a time when most of the homes in the neighborhood are covered in festive lights for the holidays, Clanton asks passers-by to pause to remember those who won't be with them this Christmas. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com