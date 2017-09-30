Why we display the ‘Black Lives Matter’ banners

Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno Rev. Tim Kutzmark addresses about 115 people gathered for the unveiling of twin Black Lives Matter banners outside the church along Alluvial Avenue Aug, 16. Kutzmark said the church's board decided they needed to spread the message that no lives will matter until all black lives, and those of people of color, mattered first. The twin banners can be seen from both directions of travel in front of the church. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com