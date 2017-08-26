Feeling picked on? Welcome to the land of the offended

Chanting "White lives matter!" "You will not replace us!" and "Jews will not replace us!" several hundred white nationalists and white supremacists carrying torches marched in a parade through the University of Virginia campus on Aug. 11. Ruben Navarrette Jr. says these guys find themselves intoxicated by a cocktail of entitlement and white privilege, and don’t take responsibility for their own lives. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN The Washington Post