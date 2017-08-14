‘Let’s talk about white privilege’

Kerry Rosen, left and Lala Archie sing "This Little Light of Mine" in Savannah, Ga., at Savannah Taking Action for Resistance's candlelight vigil for the victims of Charlottesville, Va. The vigil took place a day after a white supremacist rally spiraled into deadly violence in Charlottesville. Fresnans will gather for a discussion of white privilege on Wednesday nights, beginning in September. WILL PEEBLES Associated Press