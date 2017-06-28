Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and other Democratic senators hold pictures of a health-care recipients for a press conference on the Capitol steps on Tuesday.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and other Democratic senators hold pictures of a health-care recipients for a press conference on the Capitol steps on Tuesday. Bill O'Leary The Washington Post
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and other Democratic senators hold pictures of a health-care recipients for a press conference on the Capitol steps on Tuesday. Bill O'Leary The Washington Post

Valley Voices

June 28, 2017 5:34 PM

Valley Children’s CEO doen’t mince words. GOP health bill is a disaster for all kids

By Todd Suntrapak

Special to The Bee

Much of the debate on the Senate Republican health care bill and the similar House bill focuses on the Medicaid expansion for adults. But this proposal would be a disaster for America’s children.

Medicaid funding to support children’s health care would be limited, ending a 50-year state-federal partnership that has served the sickest and neediest kids in our communities. While the bill exempts about 1.6 million disabled children, it would cap federal health care spending for about 30 million kids, many of whom have chronic and debilitating conditions like asthma and autism. Starting in 2025, growth in federal Medicaid funding would be capped at inflation, regardless of medical need. That means states will eventually be forced to cut services or remove children from the program.

These cuts will not only affect children on Medicaid. Because of the expertise involved, children with life-threatening, complex health conditions rely on the same specialists, regardless of who pays for their medical care. Pediatric experts who treat these children depend on public programs and private insurance, not one or the other.

For example, childhood cancer is thankfully rare enough that most communities depend upon a few or perhaps only one hospital for pediatric cancer patients. The Medicaid cuts in the Senate bill are so severe that they will threaten the ability of some hospitals to keep their doors open.

Children account for the largest share of the Medicaid program – almost half of enrollees. Yet they are the least expensive to cover, accounting for less than 20 percent of total costs. Moreover, research is clear that children who are covered by Medicaid have better health outcomes and miss school less often than children who have no access to health care. Slashing federal Medicaid support for children is short-sighted.

Adults may disagree about how to reform health care, but let’s at least agree that no reforms should come at the expense of our children.

 
Sign up
Get on The Take. Read the influential voices on California and national politics and issues. Sign up here.

Todd Suntrapak is president and CEO of Valley Children’s Hospital and board chairman of the California Children’s Hospital Association. He can be contacted at tsuntrapak@valleychildrens.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A high school senior in wheelchair graduates with twin sister and a little help from some friends

A high school senior in wheelchair graduates with twin sister and a little help from some friends 2:23

A high school senior in wheelchair graduates with twin sister and a little help from some friends
Keeping Fresno park trees alive in drought 1:06

Keeping Fresno park trees alive in drought
Policing Fresno's Tower District 1:28

Policing Fresno's Tower District

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos