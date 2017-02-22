Move Fresno County forward with your public service

There are unique and exciting ways to serve our community. Fresno County’s Boards and Commissions are designed to expand the link between members of the public and government service to help enhance our community’s quality of life. Membership on a board or commission is one of the most effective ways a citizen can become an active participant in civic affairs.
Supervisorial District No. 2 has vacancies on a variety of boards and commissions covering a wide range of topics, including public safety, regional planning and social services (see list below). Generally, the requirements are only that you have an active interest in the betterment of Fresno County and the reward is knowing you are serving your community.
It is easier than ever to learn about and apply for these opportunities. Fresno County recently launched its new Boards, Commissions & Committees website that is user-friendly and allows you to familiarize yourself with each organization.
These civic opportunities help provide elected officials structured and informed feedback on constituent opinions pertaining to policies, programs and government services. That is why your experience and initiative can make an enormous contribution to our community.
I am looking for energetic and committed individuals to represent my diverse district constituency, which roughly consists of central and north Fresno and west Clovis. If you are inspired to serve, please apply. And if you know of any interested persons, encourage them, too.
Some of the available District 2 openings include the following:
▪ Assessment Appeals Board
▪ Behavioral Health Board
▪ Citizens Review Panel
▪ Civil Service Commission
▪ Emergency Medical Care Committee
▪ Foster Care Standards & Oversight Committee
▪ Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board
▪ Historical Landmarks & Records Commission
▪ Housing & Community Development Citizens Advisory Committee
▪ In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Committee
▪ Law Library Board of Trustees
▪ National Guard Commission
▪ Planning Commission
▪ Recreation & Wildlife Commission
▪ Water Advisory Committee
▪ Zoo Authority
Fresno County is confronting many challenges and we need your help to examine the issues affecting our neighborhoods and regional interests. Please become engaged and together we can make Fresno County a better place to call home.
Please use this link http://bit.ly/2kX5cTO for more information and to download an application. Mail completed applications to: Clerk, Board of Supervisors, Hall of Records, Room 301, 2281 Tulare Street, Fresno, CA 93721.
Andreas Borgeas represents District 2 on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.
Comments