Memo to Trump: Fire up embargo on North Korea, do not barter

South Korean national security director Chung Eui-yong, center, speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, March 8 as intelligence chief Suh Hoon, left and Cho Yoon-je, the South Korea ambassador to United States, listen. President Donald Trump has accepted an offer of a summit from the North Korean leader and will meet with Kim Jong Un by May, Chung said in a remarkable turnaround in relations between two historic adversaries. Andrew Harnik AP Photo