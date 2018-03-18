Lessons from Germany’s ‘Spring Offensive’ 100 years later

Men carry the coffin of a relative who died in the Jan. 27 deadly suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The deadly explosion caused by a suicide bomber driving an ambulance in the capital. Is Afghanistan really America’s forgotten war? Consider this: At a Senate hearing in January on top U.S. security threats, the word “Afghanistan” was spoken exactly four times, each during introductory remarks. In the ensuing two hours of questions for intelligence agency witnesses, no senator asked about Afghanistan, suggesting little interest in a 17-year war with nearly 15,000 U.S. troops supporting combat against the Taliban. Rahmat Gul AP File/January 2018