Don’t underestimate China’s new prosperity

Chinese President Xi Jinping, front right, meets representatives attending a Nov. 17 award ceremony on ethical role models and pioneers in Beijing, China. At the start of his second five-year term as leader of China’s ruling Communist Party, Xi is at the center of China’s most colorful efforts to build a cult of personality since the death of the founder of the People’s Republic, Mao Zedong, in 1976. Li Xueren Xinhua via AP