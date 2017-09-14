What if South Korea acted like North Korea?

Members of Korea Freedom Federation shout slogans during a rally to denounce North Korea's nuclear test in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 11. North Korea says it will make the United States pay a heavy price if a proposal Washington is backing to impose the toughest sanctions ever on Pyongyang is approved by the U.N. Security Council this week. The signs read "We denounced North Korea's nuclear test." AHN YOUNG-JOON Associated Press