Meet Fresno's best basketball fans, in bar they've watched every NBA Finals since '89

Golden State Warriors fan Rick Clarke, right, celebrates a 3-pointer as best friend and Cleveland Cavaliers fan Sam Hairston, left, can’t believe the shot, during Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals at the Red Wave Inn in Fresno, Calif. Hairston, a school counselor, and Clarke, a history teacher, are best friends who bonded in 1988 over their love of basketball and music. Since 1989 they've watched every NBA Finals at that same bar. John Walker jwalker@fresnobee.com