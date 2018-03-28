Rocklin kindergarten teacher caught in firestorm over transgender book named teacher of the year

SHARE COPY LINK Rocklin kindergarten teacher Kaelin Swaney, who was criticized after she read a book about a transgender child during story time in June, was named teacher of the year Monday by the California Charter Schools Association. California Charter Schools Association

Rocklin kindergarten teacher Kaelin Swaney, who was criticized after she read a book about a transgender child during story time in June, was named teacher of the year Monday by the California Charter Schools Association. California Charter Schools Association