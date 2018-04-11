She challenged a Fresno golf club's men-only rule. Now she and her husband are ex-members

SHARE COPY LINK Meredith and Tim Orman were kicked out of San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno for challenging rules that favored men or the club's members, the majority of whom are male. Craig Kohlruss ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Meredith and Tim Orman were kicked out of San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno for challenging rules that favored men or the club's members, the majority of whom are male. Craig Kohlruss ckohlruss@fresnobee.com