What a night: Fresno FC debut, Ramirez triumph unite Fresno sports fans under one banner

Did you feel it, Fresno? The energy and buzz created by thousands of people milling about Chukchansi Park and neighboring streets.

Did you hear it? The low warble of vuvuzelas, pounding of snare drums and thumping of house music from a nearby warehouse.

Did you inhale fumes from a smoke bomb?

If the answer to any of those questions is "yes," then you probably were among the 7,750 in attendance Saturday night for the debut of professional soccer in our fair city. Or, perhaps, you stayed home to watch boxer Jose Ramirez capture the WBC junior welterweight title.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

If you answered "no," then allow me to fill you in on what you missed — with a little help from David, a stadium usher.

"This is chilling in a great way," David said as he and I surveyed the long line for Foxes merchandise that snaked down the concourse. "We finally turned the corner. Fresno turned the corner!"

No matter the phrasing, something cool and unusual took place in our fair city. You might call it the start of a cultural shift.

Fans show their support for Fresno Football Club Saturday, March 17, 2018 in Fresno. Las Vegas triumphed over Fresno 3-2. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

It was the lively atmosphere downtown, where the Tioga Sequoia beer garden was filled to the brim with pregame revelers. Two blocks away, developer Terance Frazier threw his own party at the newly opened Broadway Events Center with food trucks, DJs and live bands. Plus a fire spinner, just to ensure things were sufficiently "lit."

It was the legions of soccer fans: young adults, families, older couples and the rowdy, noisy members of supporters club Fire Squad Fresno. The final score — Las Vegas Lights FC 3, Foxes 2 — didn't dampen the enthusiasm.

It was the coincidence that Ramirez happened to be fighting for a world title belt on ESPN at the most famous venue in sports, Madison Square Garden. The Valley's boxing hero entered the ring wearing a Fresno Grizzlies jersey before switching to Fresno FC for the post-fight celebration, along with a Deli Delicious hat.

Toss all the ingredients into a kettle, bring to a boil, let simmer and condense into a into a hearty, satisfying Fresno celebration stew.

Not since last fall's grand reopening of Fulton Street have so many people representing so many different age groups and socioeconomic strata descended on downtown to celebrate the same cause.

SHARE COPY LINK A glimpse of the Fulton Street Party Saturday afternoon which celebrated the re-opening of the Fulton Mall as a street in downtown Fresno. Eric Paul ZamoraThe Fresno Bee

Maybe it'll start to become a regular thing. Saturday's FresYes Fest, an all-day smorgasbord of music, beer and food that coincides with another Foxes home match, promises to attract similar numbers and demographics.





Fresno loves a big party, and more and more these events are being thrown downtown. As it should be.

Despite attending a soccer match, I must confess to not watching much soccer. Instead, I spent the evening hanging out on the main concourse, chatting with acquaintances and watching the crowd.

Observation No. 1: Everyone seemed to be having a great time, even those who waited in long lines for food, beer and merchandise. And tickets. Fans were lined up outside the stadium until halftime. (What a pity. Next time, purchase tickets online and have the ticket-taker scan your phone.)

Observation No. 2: Multiculturalism has long been one of our great strengths, and it was quite a night for Hispanic sports fans.

SHARE COPY LINK Jose Ramirez wins the WBC super lightweight world title after defeating Amir Imam on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Anthony Galaviz

Boxing has long been propped up by Latinos, and now local Hispanics have a world champion to call their own. The feeling is even more special because Ramirez, the Avenal-born son of farm laborers, has long championed water rights. Since the inauguration of President Trump, immigration reform has become part of his platform.





"This is a dream come true for me," Ramirez said after his 12-round unanimous decision over Amir Imam. "I dedicate this fight to all the immigrants. I fight for them."

Hispanics also have been the driving force behind capacity crowds for exhibition matches between Mexican pro clubs. But those events always felt a bit distant, since those teams didn't represent Fresno and many in attendance traveled from out of town.

That wasn't the case Saturday night as Valley sports fans of all colors and nationalities were united under the same navy and sky-blue banner.

Fresno FC had a lot to do with that feeling of inclusion. Hours before its first match, the club released a promotional video featuring former Fresno Fuego and Fresno Pacific coach Jaime Ramirez.

Two versions of the video were released, one in English and the other in Spanish. Although both Fresno State and the Grizzlies have Spanish-radio broadcasts, I can't remember a local sports entity courting the Hispanic market in such a fashion. Kudos.

In one momentous and memorable evening, the face of Fresno sports changed. Maybe forever.

Marek Warszawski: 559-441-6218, @MarekTheBee