The rise and fall -- and resurrection -- of Tavis Smiley

Tavis Smiley parted ways with PBS over sexual misconduct, and they now are in litigation. He revived his career this week by hosting a special program on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to mark the 50th anniversary of his assassination. “MLK50: A Call to Conscience” aired on The Word Network, which claims to be “the largest African-American religious network in the world.” The 53-year-old has also signed on to host a new online series called “The Upside with Tavis Smiley” that will “celebrate the spirit of resilience” and be distributed over various platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Rich Fury Invision/AP FILE/2016