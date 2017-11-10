Want to support veterans? 4 tips for finding good charities

Central Valley Honor Flight veterans return home to Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Oct. 26, 2016, in Fresno. Central Valley Honor Flight No. 12 has 68 veterans from 26 hometowns in nine different counties. There are three women and 65 men representing Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Army Air Corps/Air Force, and Merchant Marines. They range in age from 78 to 94. Honor Flight has an excellent rating for donors. SILVIA FLORES sflores@fresnobee.com