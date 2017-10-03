Horrors in Las Vegas and our incredible power to forget

With heavy hearts, people gather for a candlelight vigil at Town Square to remember those killed and injured the day after a lone gunman open fired onto a county music festival from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing 59 and wounding 527 people, on Oct. 2 in Las Vegas. The Mandalay Bay hotel glows in the background. Soon David Haynes writes, we will be distracted and no one will remember Stephen Paddock’s name. GINA FERAZZI Los Angeles Times/TNS