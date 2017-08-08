Huckabee Sanders’ book on Trump will be stranger than fiction

Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci answers reporter's questions during his first press briefing during his first day on the job in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, July 21. During his opening remarks, Scaramucci announced that Sarah Huckabee Sanders, left, would take over as press secretary from Sean Spicer. Scaramucci didn’t last 10 days. Ron Sachs/CNP TNS