Now is the time to fix California’s pothole riddled roads

3:24 We won't take part in immigration roundups, Tulare County sheriff says Pause

2:23 Visalia Rawhide readying for opener

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

3:27 Clovis High baseball coach James Patrick talks about approaching Mike Noakes' record

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station

1:30 Piemonte's Deli started out as a meat market in 1929 in downtown Fresno

5:06 2017 Principal's Lip Sync: Central High School

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno