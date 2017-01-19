Trump's attack on John Lewis fits ugly pattern

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines Pause

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

2:12 Take an inside look at the Bitwise State Center Warehouse

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:03 Fresno Bee Boys Water Polo Player of the Year Kyle McKenney of Buchanan

2:21 Movie trailer: '20th Century Women'

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

1:00 San Joaquin Valley raisin harvest underway