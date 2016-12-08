Let us answer the banality of Richard Spencer’s evil by speaking loudly the word of love

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike? Pause

1:31 Wife of Sanger lawyer describes feds' raid of their home. About a month later, she was dead.

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:25 Summerset apartments mark one year since gas outages left Fresno tenants in the cold

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

1:07 Former Madera Mayor Margie Medellin swears in her son, new Madera Mayor Andy Medellin

0:37 Pine Flat Reservoir swells, but only a third of capacity

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'