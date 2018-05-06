Why the latest ‘Avengers’ film left me sad

After providing my daughter with a crash course in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), off we went last weekend to see “Avengers: Infinity War.” The effect of the movie still persists inside my house. After the close-to-three hours of the actual film, my daughter has been obsessing over The Ending, and The After-Credits Sequence, and all the YouTube videos discussing these scenes.
I have been obsessing about the film as well. It’s stuck with me far longer than “The Shape of Water.” The latter might be the better film, but this is the season finale of a 10-year stretch of films, some of which have been pretty affecting. But this film left me sad in at least five different and not-completely consistent ways. In order (serious plot spoilers follow):
1) The ending. Give Anthony and Joe Russo some credit: They made the biggest summer blockbuster ever and gave it an all-time downer of an ending. And give Tom Holland credit as well: Playing Spider-Man, he managed to sell the horror of the Superhero Rapture in less than 30 seconds. Which was 29 seconds more than Black Panther, Star Lord, Drax and Dr. Strange received.
Cynics might argue that since there are already films planned on the characters who disappeared, we can feel secure that they are coming back in the next Avengers film and not worry about it. But this feels similar to the end of season five of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” when, you know, Buffy died. Fans and critics knew she would be resurrected, but it was still a shock and we all know it would not happen easily. Oh, and speaking of Joss Whedon . . .
2) The letdown. The buildup to this film was pretty big – 19 films big. “Infinity War” had its moments, but let’s be honest: It was not the best Avengers film. It was not even in the top five of all the Marvel films (Which are “The Avengers,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Black Panther,” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming”), and I’m not completely convinced it’s in the top 10. With so many characters, finding room for any of them to breathe was next to impossible.
3) The lack of politics. I’m a political scientist who likes popular culture, and in recent years the MCU had been pretty rich with political themes. This was particularly true of the Russo brothers two previous Captain America films. Both “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War” dealt with interesting political topics, including the relationship between superheroes and the state.
Big blockbusters can have deeper meanings, and those themes do not have to be about politics. Still, there is no politics in “Avengers: Infinity War.” There are barely any government.
4) No ordinary people. At the beginning of the film, Tony Stark has a lovely scene with Pepper Potts, talking about starting a family. Then the trouble begins and Pepper disappears from the film. It’s not just her, however. All the civilians disappeared from the film very quickly.
In one of the trailers to the film, Black Panther talked about fighting for all of humanity rather than just one person. But for the purposes of narrative, that one person is sometimes necessary. “Infinity War” did not really have it. But it did have one more depressing thing . . .
5) The fact that I will never look as good as Chris Evans with a beard.
Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.
