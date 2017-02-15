Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?’

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942 Pause

1:02 One dead after fight between co-workers at plant south of Fresno

0:23 Angry homeowner confronts burglary suspect

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

0:51 Fans line up waiting for Twenty One Pilots

1:36 'The King,' (Elvis impersonator Will Kettler) is in the house for Valentine’s Day weddings

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

3:02 Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic