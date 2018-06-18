High court ruling in wedding-cake case sets back civil rights for gay people

As I look forward to the 4th of July this year there is much to consider regarding the recent (U.S. Supreme) court decision against a gay couple simply wishing to purchase a wedding cake from a cake maker in Colorado. While I see this with a wider lens after considering Professor Andrew Fiala’s philosophical reasoning based in part on Tolstoy’s interpretation of art and religion, I still believe the court has gone a long way to set back the civil rights of gay people across this country in their decision to favor freedom of speech and practice of religion over an individual or group’s right to pursue happiness. And, in so doing has established a clearer basis for homophobic business practices against gay couples, not only in the wedding industry, but likely in other segments of life.
From my view, it is only a short time before another landmark decision goes badly against gay couples wishing to celebrate their union as they face off against similar art-religious conflicts in the wedding industry; such as when purveying the services of photographers, dressmakers, hairstylists, make-up artists, florists and other businesses.
Phyllis B. Brown, Fresno
