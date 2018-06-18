Children locked up makes America like Nazi Germany

Recently Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon tried to visit the detention facility in Brownsville, Texas that reportedly has 1,000 children locked up in cages. I say reportedly because Sen. Merkley was not allowed to go in, nor has any other member of Congress. In a separate facility, he did observe children locked in cages, animal-kennel style.
What has been the Trump administration’s response to this? They have launched a smear campaign against Sen. Merkley.
It must be noted that the United Nations has told the U.S. that it is illegal to separate immigrant children from their families. It is legal for these families and children to seek asylum in the U.S. as their lives are in danger in their home countries, often due to direct U.S. involvement in those countries that have made conditions there unlivable. (See the history of Honduras under the Obama administration where Secretary of State Clinton helped overthrow the democratically elected Zelaya government).
This treatment of immigrants is illegal, immoral and needs to be stopped. Contact your members of Congress and let them know that we are not Nazi Germany, and this cannot continue.
Stephen Sacks, Fresno
