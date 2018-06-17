Removing trash keeps our home clean, healthy and beautiful

For many years I have been disturbed and ashamed by the huge amount of litter along Highway 41, particularly from Herndon to Ashlan, where I frequently drive. For about the last two months I have noticed an appreciable decrease in trash along this narrow corridor.
To me, the decrease is testimony that at least others besides me are concerned enough to take action. I see our Earth as beautiful, our one home that needs to be maintained, protected, appreciated and loved, not trashed, abused, polluted. Reducing the ugliness of litter along our streets may seem just cosmetic to some, denying the problems of landfill, the build-up of methane, and the underlying problem of excessive waste. In Girl Scouts, we were taught to always leave a place cleaner than we found it, a principle I still live by, especially on hikes and my daily walks. And I see the cleanup as a beautification effort, a small but not wasted step toward taking responsibility for caring for the home we all share, the beauty of which I love to appreciate. I hope the day is nearing when we all, business and industry included, shoulder our responsibility to keep our home clean, healthy, and beautiful.
Andrea Boone, Fresno
