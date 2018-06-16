A life lived in faith in the power of reason will end badly

From Professor Andrew Fiala’s latest diatribe for secularism (May 20), the throne of which he seems to consider supreme among all human activity, I would remind him of the words of the late Dr. Robert Jastrow, world famous scientist and secularist. He wrote, “For the scientist who has lived his faith in the power of reason, the story ends like a bad dream. He has ascended the mountains of ignorance, he is about to conquer the highest peak; as he pulls himself over the final rock, he is greeted by a band of theologians who have been sitting there for centuries.” For Christians, let’s hope and pray Professor Fiala’s story ends blessedly.
The Rev. Donald A. Seeks, Reedley
Comments