Science, faith need not conflict

J. Philip A. Hinton (June 6) responding to Andrew Fiala, is “just plain wrong” in his claim about the science taught in California public schools and in his support of Franklin Graham.
Textbook science does not exclude God from creation. Science only deals in the observable, in the facts of natural selection and evolution—the how of creation—which, correctly, neither exclude nor include the possibility of a divine source or agent of creation.
The Bible is a document of faith and addresses the who and the why of creation. It was never intended to literally address the how. As Pope Francis, geneticist Francis Collins, and many Christian churches affirm, there need not be an inherent conflict between faith and science.
If a scientist claims there is no God, that is “faith” claim, not a scientific conclusion. It would assert that there is no experience or meaning beyond our limited senses, but there are no valid scientific proofs either against or for the existence of God.
Allowing Hinton’s and Graham’s views on creation into the public school classroom would violate the First Amendment and offend many – Christians and others – who don’t share their narrow beliefs.
Kimbrough Leslie, Clovis
