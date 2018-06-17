Was justice done in the Scarber case? Questions abound

Gail Scarber, left, walks with Kyle Scarber and Gail’s daughter Crystal Reynoso following a hearing in their court case. They pleaded no contest on June 4 to a felony conspiracy charge for helping their son escape to Mexico during his rape trial in 2012. After their pleas, Judge John Gallagher ordered Kyle and Gail Scarber to each perform 500 hours of community service and pay a total of $10,000 in restitution to the state for its criminal investigation. Reynoso pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge. She was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service. Fresno Bee file