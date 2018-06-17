Gail Scarber, left, walks with Kyle Scarber and Gail’s daughter Crystal Reynoso following a hearing in their court case. They pleaded no contest on June 4 to a felony conspiracy charge for helping their son escape to Mexico during his rape trial in 2012. After their pleas, Judge John Gallagher ordered Kyle and Gail Scarber to each perform 500 hours of community service and pay a total of $10,000 in restitution to the state for its criminal investigation. Reynoso pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge. She was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.
Letters to the Editor

Was justice done in the Scarber case? Questions abound

June 17, 2018 05:00 AM

Law enforcement seems to take care of its own, and there’s more evidence of that in the Scarber affair. A high-ranking officer in the California Highway Patrol and his wife were accused of multiple offenses in helping their son flee to Mexico. The son subsequently was convicted of rape and sentenced to prison for 35 years.

His parents, however, pleaded no contest to a single felony and were smote with a kid glove – no confinement, not even house arrest, a modest $10,000 fine and 500 hours of community service.

Does that service mean picking up trash on the freeway – highly appropriate – or stuffing envelopes at a charity? We also don’t know if this easy way out would have been available to one and all.

Donald R. Slinkard, Fresno

