Baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he could refuse to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because of his religious beliefs did not violate Colorado's anti-discrimination law Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo. David Zalubowski AP
Letters to the Editor

Religious freedom vs. equal treatment goes beyond just buying a cake

June 15, 2018 04:41 AM

Jack Phillips did not just refuse to sell an existing product to a gay couple. That would have been unacceptable by any standard. The customer’s sexual orientation is none of his business. In reality, he was asked to design and create a custom cake with a theme that ran counter to his religious sentiments.

Consider the following scenarios. A Muslim bakery being asked to create a cake with a picture depicting Prophet Mohammad on it. A Jewish bakery being asked to create a cake with a picture of Hitler and a swastika on it. A Japanese bakery being asked to create a cake showing the Hiroshima bombing. While we can argue about the equivalence of all these cases and the extent to which they resemble the Jack Phillips case, the common thread is that a professional is being asked to create – not just sell – but actually design and create a work of art with an explicit pictorial theme that he or she finds non-trivially problematic.

You say a wedding cake is not a customized work of art? Then why did the gay couple not just buy an already-made cake? Why did they not order it from another bakery?

Sasan Rahmatian, Fresno

