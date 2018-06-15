Guilt by association on Nunes is a stretch, to say the least

I remember when I read the original article about the Napa Valley winery yacht, I had to read the entire article finally to find out Nunes was one of the 50-some investors in the winery, and that the owner was a friend of his dating back to his Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo days. It seemed to me then, and it still does, that this is nothing more than a case of “guilt by association.” Something of a stretch. Nunes was nowhere near the incident that apparently happened on San Francisco Bay; nor, as far as we know, was his friend, the owner of the winery and yacht. The remainder of your editorial seems to me to be excuses to pursue this partisan line.
A final observation, you folks took Congressman Nunes to task for not holding himself to a “different standard than regular citizens.” My question to you the “Editorial Board,” is why not you? Shouldn’t you hold yourselves to a higher or different standard? You are presumably in a position to influence public policy, are you not?
There is plenty of good you may have said about the congressman, but you chose not to.
Troy S. Tuggle, Visalia
