Me Too notwithstanding, women have long held the power over men

I love the #MeToo movement, but it’s truly sad that it took us so long to realize the power women have always had over our opposite sex. Men have been naming their obsessions and possessions after us forever. We are their car, their yacht, their hurricane and even their “fires.” She’s either a problem when uncooperative or a queen when he is pleased. Men are sentimental, emotional and sexual – hindering their judgment at times. Women are the best and/or the worst of their dreams and nightmares.
Even I refer to my SUV and my roadster as the two “shes.” My neutered great Dane is a real “he.” Point is…life is a power trip. Pick a battle or start a war. Women – stand up, work on a victimless posture and kick some ass.
Linda Marie, Clovis
