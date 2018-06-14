Inappropriate tweets are just that, regardless of who issues them

Why is there a higher value placed on enforcing the political correctness of the free speech of corporations than in the higher education system in America? One may consider this to be the case in today’s twitter-sphere, especially when comparing the outcomes of how CSU Fresno handled professor Randa Jarrar vs. how the ABC network recently dealt with sitcom star Roseanne Barr. When it comes to representation of larger corporations, there is a desperate urge to fire or train away racist, “abhorrent, repugnant” (Dungey) behavior in an enterprise setting yet, not in an educational one. There is a clear distinction in the consequences that Barr and Jarrar faced after their fateful tweets, and that is that Jarrar did not encounter any; appearing to get off scot-free while Barr’s career was ruined. It would seem there is a dangerous double standard at play especially since it involves the educational system; inappropriate tweets are just that: inappropriate and should have similar consequences instead of cherry-picked ones.
Having respect and professional representation online should be a concept all of America gets not just the corporate side of it. A future free of racist, abhorrent, and repugnant social conduct should be taught, not bought!
Sarah B. Cotter, Sanger
