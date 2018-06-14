Brown’s conservation goals actually having good effect

Open letter to Devin Nunes:
Dear Mr. Nunes,
Your latest newsletter confirms exactly why you need to get out of Congress and back to the farm. Gov. Brown’s water restrictions are a beginning effort to actually DO something about water problems, unlike you who have preached improving water to the valley ( for farming anyway) for 16 years without any results. Bragging about your partisan insults and political maneuvers do nothing to help the Valley or solve our problems. You are like an angry child stomping your feet, but it is the Valley residents that you hurt. We are tired of the show, and looking forward to having a new representative for District 22.
Oh, and another thing – thanks for supporting a trade war. Keep a close eye on how that effects your farming constituents, especially nut farmers. Time for a big change in leadership for all.
Jennifer Martin, Fresno
