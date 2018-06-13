Perjury for Trump is a trap only if he lies under oath

With the evolving complaint of a possible “perjury trap” for the president from the right, I think it should be clarified exactly what is meant by the term. The explanation is a simple one: the Trump defense believes that Mueller will ask one or more questions to which the president will most likely use a lie as his response. Plain and simple. If there are legal questions in this investigation that are going to “force” the president to lie in his response, then maybe he is “the witch” after all. No one is above the law and the president should be a shining example of that.
Joe Messer, Fresno
