Many factors play into a woman’s decision to seek elected office, or stay home as mom

The call for women within Fresno to run for office is clear as writers further expand upon the need for women in office. But, why do women choose not to run for office? Family and lack of confidence are prominent obstacles. However, there remains other factors that play into answering this question.
Scholars found that women choose not to run due to a lack of political ambition, sociological/demographic factors, incumbency, and lack of support/mentorship. Fresno is on the right path when it comes to narrowing the political gender gap on a local level.
Recognizing the small number of women in politics begs the question as to what is important to voters. Will Fresno voters vote for a woman solely because she is a woman? Or should all voters be blind to gender and vote for the ideological beliefs of the person running? It’s up to you to decide. Should there be more woman in office? Of course. But if a perfectly fit woman who is highly qualified for an elected position (local, state, or federal) chooses not to run and be a stay-home mother, as an advocate for all women in America, I will not denounce her.
Jocelyn Steven, Fresno
