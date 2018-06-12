Granting pardons to those who broke federal laws is the GOP’s way

In regards to the recent Trump pardon of Dinesh D’Souza, who pled guilty to making $20,000 in illegal campaign contributions and other crimes: If the Nixon/Ford/Reagan/Bush/Bush presidencies taught us anything, it is that Republicans are not afraid to break federal laws because Republicans are not afraid to pardon and reward those that break them in aiding the Republican Party.
This is 100 percent the modus operandi of Republican administrations since Eisenhower, and if as voters we don’t understand this basic fact by now, we deserve the corrupt government we get.
Richard Moore, Fresno
