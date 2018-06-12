In this May 20, 2014 fphoto, conservative scholar and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, left, accompanied by his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, leaves federal court, in New York. President Donald Trump says he will pardon the conservative commentator, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.
Letters to the Editor

Granting pardons to those who broke federal laws is the GOP’s way

June 12, 2018 10:56 AM

In regards to the recent Trump pardon of Dinesh D’Souza, who pled guilty to making $20,000 in illegal campaign contributions and other crimes: If the Nixon/Ford/Reagan/Bush/Bush presidencies taught us anything, it is that Republicans are not afraid to break federal laws because Republicans are not afraid to pardon and reward those that break them in aiding the Republican Party.

This is 100 percent the modus operandi of Republican administrations since Eisenhower, and if as voters we don’t understand this basic fact by now, we deserve the corrupt government we get.

Richard Moore, Fresno

