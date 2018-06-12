Why no metal detectors at schools? Legislators get that protection

With so many politicians quick to jump in front of a camera or microphone to express sorrow and outrage about school shootings, why is it not one of our state politicians has done a thing to push for funding the same precautions they enjoy at the state Capitol, federal buildings, courthouses, airports, etc.: controlled access and metal detectors?
With all of the current primary ad campaigns, not one is speaking to taking these precautions. So much for the outrage and concern about protecting our children.
Dennis Housepian, Fresno
