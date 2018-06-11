New nickname for President Trump: Mr. Discord

Many people have nicknames or get called names to describe them, and perhaps our President Donald Trump should be called ”Mr. Discord,” for he seems to cause disagreement and wars among ourselves and families, friends, co-workers and now countries who are neighbors , allies and trade partners.
When Mr. Discord first announced he was running for president, he insulted Mexico and its people by saying they were rapists and robbers. He insulted those from Arab and Islamic nations saying they wore mostly terrorists. He has attacked anyone in the media who disagrees with him by calling them,”Fake Media”. Now Mr. Discord wants tariffs on ateel and Aluminum from our Allies and neighbors who have been our side throughout history. Mr. Discord seems to have some vendetta against Mexico, for he has started to build a wall along the border without thinking of the consequences of his actions. Our enemies must be laughing and dancing with joy, for that is what they try to do, bring discord among your enemy’a allies. This has been a time of disbelief among many and it is not over.
Steven Trevino, Clovis
