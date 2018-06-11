Program helps those who need to travel for cancer treatment

If you’re a cancer patient and your doctor says, “Your best hope for a cure is in another city,” your first thought may be, “Where am I going to stay and how am I going to pay for it?”
The American Cancer Society Hotel Partners Program provides complimentary rooms to cancer patients who need to travel to receive treatment.
In the United States, an estimated 210,000 cancer patients a year travel more than 40 miles for their treatment.
More hotel partners are needed to ensure that cancer patients don’t have to make a decision about whether to travel for the best treatment based on the financial burden of paying for lodging.
To be eligible to receive lodging, patients must be traveling for a cancer-related medical appointment, have a permanent residence and be able to care for their personal needs or travel with a companion who can assist them. The program is open to cancer patients of all ages. All accommodations are subject to availability.
If youinterested in partnering to provide complimentary rooms for cancer patients in Fresno or Clovis, please call 559-451-0163 or email donna.gavello@cancer.org.
For information about all American Cancer Society free programs and services, please visit cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.
Donna Gavello, program manager, American Cancer Society, Fresno
