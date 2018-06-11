Beyond MAGA, how about ‘Bring Honor Back’ as the new motto?

The Bee, deliberately or obtusely, you highlighted the complaints of side-by-side letters, (June 2) Mr. Eisenrager’s and Mr. Freeman’s. Mr. E. complained in quite intemperate tones about the religion of another, and Mr. F. whined (rather accurately) that liberals don’t respect his plate of beliefs. But in my imagination I see those men as neighbors mowing their lawns to keep their neighborhood attractive; paying their bills promptly so that others continue feeding their families. Even in their complaints, they “sound similar.” Most of us recognize others will not be carbon copies of our beliefs – live and let live. But I suspect both Mr. E. and Mr F. would say, “I want OUR country to act with honor, fiscal responsibility, and truth; I want OUR country to be proud of its kindness, strength, and leadership.”
Is it our divisive government encouraging Mr. E and Mr. F to scream at each other, rather than giving a friendly wave? What about a lovely bluish-red hat with the motto: “Bring Honor Back.” An overarching plea echoing in the next election?
Sylvia J. Woodburne, Fresno
