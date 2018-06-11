Randa Jarrar’s speech is rightfully protected, as Roseanne Barr’s is not

The “key difference” between the two Mark Rapin (letter June 5) asks for is precisely the difference between their two jobs: public college teachers’ right to freedom of expression is expressly and properly protected beyond that of the privately employed by tenure as the cost of protecting the citizens against government intrusion into the classroom and especially against popular outcry influencing said government to muzzle teachers.
Do I like either twit? Well, of course not. But I will hold my nose and defend Randa’s right as in doing so I defend that of other teachers and thus protect the republic against both government overreach and the fickle emotive crowd whose will it often bows to way too easily? Yes. I will neither watch Roseanne nor sorrow much when her private employer for market reasons chooses to yank her show: the republic can get along very well without her services ... as it can’t without teachers free to say what they will, however repugnant, in the classroom.
As shown “political righteousness” and “equal justice under the law” are neither incompatible nor simple concepts, so yes, a grudging “pass” for Randa and a “good riddance” to Roseanne.
W. Laird Durley, former Philosophy Instructor, Reedley College
