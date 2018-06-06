Franklin Graham is a nepotism-blessed opportunist sowing division

I was disappointed with your decision to place Franklin Graham’s finger-wagging admonition to the state above the fold in May 30’s Bee.
The nepotism-blessed opportunist sowed division and spewed transphobia as he blew through town on a politically charged, pseudo-spiritual mission to get out the conservative vote.
His hamfisted and hateful rhetoric, pawned off as the word of Jesus, ought to be recognized as the psychologically demoralizing bullying that it is, and relegated to a back-page blurb or, better, ignored altogether.
The attempt by Mr. Graham to manipulate voters in the name of God is a shameful charade that has no place in a multicultural country. His message is neither of Christ nor of service to any of God’s creation. A false prophet should not be given such a podium; he is an offense to thinking, loving, hard-working, solution-oriented people. He is worthy of a punchline, not a pulpit.
Not until his brand of regressive, dualistic thinking about society – inherited like his fame and money from his daddy – perishes from the earth will we, the diverse people of this state and nation, be able to come together in recognition of our common humanity to solve the real crises of our shared earth.
Joel D. Perez, Fresno
