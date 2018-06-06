Criticism of Franklin Graham will be debunked just as will Darwin’s theory of evolution

In response to William Eisentrager letter June 2 “Real danger is Franklin Graham”:
Wow, Mr. Eisentrager is certainly trending with the words like “bozo” and “knucklehead” in describing Franklin Graham and his followers .... that really takes me back. Maybe he can bring his flip phone and Bee Gees albums to the next liberals rally.
Oh yeah, and Franklin Graham spoke in Fresno to collect money. Can’t these snowflake people be mildly interesting?
By the way, true science is disproving the myth of evolution. It’s just a matter of time before Darwin will be as dismissed as outdated as Mr. Eisentrager’s letter.
Steve Lamarche, Fresno
