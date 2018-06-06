Rev. Graham, we are ‘sinners’ just trying to be the best we can

Thank you, the Rev. Franklin Graham, for prayers for Gov. Jerry Brown, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
We, in California, appreciate positive prayers, “whether we voted for them or not.” We want our politicians to be strong so that they can override the lies and idiocy of those presently in the White House.
Yes, our county is in trouble, and we “prayer warriors” are feverishly asking for guidance and blessings.
’Turn this state around?” “enemy has gotten control”?
The fact is, at present, our state budget is in the black with rainy day funds, and our schools are operating in the black since Gov. Brown taxed our top 1 percent to get our schools out of the red.
We’re sinners, but we’re trying to be the best that we can be.
No, Rev. Graham, we’re not all born the same. Of course, we all have mothers, but we are different and our dreams are different. Trans, bi, asexual, homo, and hetero are God’s creation and we’re not all what you would have us be. You are not the creator.
“Progressivism is godless?” Not true. I’m “progressive” and God is in my life.
Trumpism has empowered falsehoods, especially those “better than thou.”
Donna Hudson, Fresno
