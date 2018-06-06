Criticism of Christians was unprovoked ignorance; writer might rue the day

Leave it to The Bee to have found something sufficiently redeemable about William Eisentrager’s letter of June 2 to have printed it, thereby using up space for something of substance. The “content” of this inanity was something akin to talk between middle-school students, and with about the same level of maturity.
It is a sad commentary on society that these unprovoked attacks on Christianity are done so in such an ignorant and uneducated manner. Mr. Eisentrager speaks of “danger” due to the likes of Franklin Graham and followers of Jesus Christ. Mr. Eisentrager rather ought to be thankful for Christians, in the sense that he can write such trash and have no fear of retribution. We all must notice that he, as well as many of his cohorts, feel the freedom to attack Christianity, but peculiarly enough, leave other religions out of their harangues, due to their deep seated fears of retribution.
Mr. Eisentrager will someday, although not in this lifetime, authentically discover what is laughable and what is deadly serious with his foolish remarks. There may come a time when he rues the day for his positions on “myths” and the “knuckleheads” who believe them.
Greg Bacchetti, Fresno
