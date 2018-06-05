Dallas Cowboys players and staff, including owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett, take a knee before the singing of the National Anthem prior to the start of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz.
Letters to the Editor

Taking a knee is actually one of the most patriotic actions one can make

June 05, 2018 02:17 PM

Expressions of social justice and civil rights protests such as taking a knee are some of the most patriotic actions one can do. These actions are done out of love for America and a pervading belief that, in spite of all current evidence to the contrary, our country can actually be what our Constitution and amendments say it can.

The NFL is not beholden to President Trump. Anyone can stand for the “Star Spangled Banner.” It takes courage, honor and patriotism to take a knee.

Jane D. Maldonado, Fresno

