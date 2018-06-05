Taking a knee is actually one of the most patriotic actions one can make

Expressions of social justice and civil rights protests such as taking a knee are some of the most patriotic actions one can do. These actions are done out of love for America and a pervading belief that, in spite of all current evidence to the contrary, our country can actually be what our Constitution and amendments say it can.
The NFL is not beholden to President Trump. Anyone can stand for the “Star Spangled Banner.” It takes courage, honor and patriotism to take a knee.
Jane D. Maldonado, Fresno
